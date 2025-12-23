(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a surprise move for Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush as they explore ways to strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, the North London club view the Egypt international as a versatile and technically gifted option who could add a new dimension to Thomas Frank’s squad during the second half of the season.

Marmoush, 26, is admired by Spurs for his flexibility across the front line. Capable of operating both out wide and through the middle, he offers the kind of tactical adaptability Tottenham are keen to introduce as they look to improve consistency in the final third.

His ability to carry the ball at speed, link play between midfield and attack, and contribute goals has long caught the eye of recruitment staff across Europe.

Before joining Man City, Marmoush built a strong reputation in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he showcased his attacking instincts and end product in the Bundesliga.

Tottenham are understood to be assessing Marmoush as a potential alternative to Antoine Semenyo, another player on their radar.

With competition for Semenyo intensifying and Bournemouth braced for interest from multiple top clubs, Spurs are keen to keep options open rather than pin all hopes on a single target.

Despite his pedigree, Marmoush has found opportunities limited under Pep Guardiola this season.

The attacker has only made four starts across all competitions under Guardiola this season at the Etihad.

That lack of consistent game time has naturally fuelled speculation about his future, particularly as he enters what should be peak years of his career.

Could the Man City attacker move to Tottenham?

The situation is further complicated by Marmoush’s current involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he is representing Egypt.

His absence on international duty could delay any concrete movement in January, while also limiting Tottenham’s ability to progress discussions quickly.

From Spurs’ perspective, adding attacking depth is a priority. Frank is keen to inject more unpredictability and goals into his side as they push to improve their league position and remain competitive across competitions.

Marmoush’s skill set, particularly his ability to play multiple roles, makes him an interesting option.

