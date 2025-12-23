Thomas Frank is under a lot of pressure at Tottenham. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Ajax attacker Mika Godts, as per TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for Ajax this season, and he has 15 goal contributions in all competitions. He has the potential to develop into a quality performer for the North London club, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Spurs could use Mika Godts

They need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit. Tottenham have been linked with multiple attacking players in recent months. They need more quality on the flanks, and the interest in the 20-year-old is hardly a surprise. He is a promising prospect with a lot of potential. Spurs could help him fulfil his potential in the near future.

The opportunity to join the North London club will be exciting for the young attacker as well. Competing at a high-level alongside quality players will help him improve further. It remains to be seen whether Spurs can agree on a deal with Ajax. The Netherlands outfit will not want to lose the player, but they could be tempted if a proposal is presented. Tottenham will also hope that the player is keen on joining them and decides to force the move.

Spurs need someone like Godts

Tottenham will look to push for European qualification after an inconsistent first half of the season. They need to improve in the attacking unit if they want to do well during the second half of the campaign. The 20-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. Even if the North London outfit have to pay a premium for him now, the deal could be worth it in the long run.

Godts has been compared to the former Chelsea star Eden Hazard because of stylistic similarities. If he can make a similar impact to that of the former Belgian international, he could be an asset for Tottenham.

