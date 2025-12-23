(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Utrecht defender Souffian El Karouani.

The 25-year-old left-back is expected to be on the move during the January transfer window, but he has been told to turn down a move to the London club. West Ham are going through a difficult phase right now, and they are fighting for survival in the Premier League.

What will El Karouani decide?

El Karouani has been warned that he could find himself in the Championship next season if he joins West Ham. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The London club will need defensive reinforcement in January. They need to tighten up at the back to do well during the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old defender could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. He has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could help West Ham survive in the top flight.

De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen has claimed that the move to the London club would be a mistake.

“You just shouldn’t do that, because they’ll be relegated. Then you’ll end up in the Championship,” Driessen explained via Voetbal Zone.

Can West Ham convince Souffian El Karouani?

The opportunity to move to England can be quite exciting for most players. The 25-year-old could be tempted to make the move. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can convince him of their ambitions. There is no doubt that they have a quality team and a quality manager. They have every chance of surviving in the top flight this season if they can raise their performance levels.

A club of their stature should not be where they are currently in the table. They have underperformed this season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the right players will only help their cause.