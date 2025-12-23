(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United and Sunderland have been offered the opportunity to sign the Roma striker Artem Dovbyk.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 28-year-old will be made available in January, and he will cost around €22 million. Roma signed the player from Girona at the start of last season, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations. The Ukrainian has 19 goals and six assists in 59 matches for the Italian side.

There have been rumours of a move to Turkey as well, but the player is not keen on moving to the Turkish Super Lig. Dovbyk has been linked with Newcastle United as well.

Dovbyk could be useful for West Ham

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. Everton have tried to sign him at the start of the season.

West Ham are in desperate need of a quality striker, and Dovbyk could solve their problems. He has the physicality to adapt to English football, and he could be an asset for the London club. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need to add a reliable striker in order to survive. It will be interesting to see if they take up the opportunity to get the deal done.

Sunderland could use Artem Dovbyk

Meanwhile, Sunderland could use more depth in the tracking unit as well. They have brought in impressive signings since their promotion. They will be pushing for a place in the midtable positions this season. They have been quite impressive in the Premier League so far. Adding the right players in January could help them improve further. Both clubs have the resources to pay €22 million in order to sign the player, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Dovbyk will look to join a club where he will play regularly at a competitive level. Both clubs could be interesting opportunities for him.

Roma will be hoping to use the funds from his departure to improve the squad. They have been linked with multiple players in recent weeks.