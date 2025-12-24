Antoine Semenyo makes future preference clear amid Man City, Man United & Liverpool interest

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester City are accelerating their pursuit of Antoine Semenyo, with direct talks scheduled to take place with Bournemouth this week as the Premier League champions look to finalise one of their key attacking targets.

With the January transfer window now open, all indications suggest City are preparing to move decisively after receiving clear encouragement from the player himself, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Semenyo’s contract includes a £65 million release clause that remains active until January 10, theoretically allowing any interested club to bypass negotiations with Bournemouth.

However, City are understood to prefer a more flexible approach. Rather than triggering the clause outright, they plan to engage Bournemouth directly to explore alternative deal structures, including staggered payments, add-ons, and performance-related bonuses that could ease the immediate financial impact.

Antoine Semenyo wants Man City move

This approach reflects City’s established transfer strategy. Even when release clauses are available, the club often seeks mutually beneficial agreements that preserve strong relationships with other Premier League sides while maintaining financial efficiency.

Bournemouth, for their part, are open to discussions, aware that Semenyo’s situation places significant leverage in the hands of the buying club due to the clause and the player’s stance.

Crucially, Semenyo’s preference is clear. Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the Ghana international has made it known he wants to join Man City, believing Pep Guardiola’s project offers the best platform for his development and long-term ambitions.

The opportunity to compete for major trophies, work under one of the world’s most respected coaches, and play alongside elite-level teammates has been decisive in shaping his decision.

City are now expected to complete the formal steps of the deal in the coming days, including finalising personal terms and progressing club-to-club discussions.

Pep Guardiola’s team are winning intense transfer race

While nothing is signed yet, confidence is growing within City’s camp that an agreement can be reached without major complications, particularly given Semenyo’s willingness to move and Bournemouth’s awareness of the situation.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool were also linked with a move for the Bournemouth attacker but he has decided that a move to Man City will be the ideal move for his career.

Both clubs are understood to respect that decision and are already shifting focus toward alternative attacking options.

With the release clause deadline approaching and City eager to conclude business early, momentum is firmly behind the move.

