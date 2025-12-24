Enzo Maresca shakes hands with Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea remain interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old is one of the finest young talents in Europe and football right now, and it is no surprise that several top teams are interested in him. Juventus are hoping to agree on a new deal with the player, but they have not been able to match his demands.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the player wants £5 million in wages per season. Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea certainly have the resources to offer him a premium contract, and it will be interesting to see if the player is ready to move to the Premier League.

Losing a player like him would be a huge blow for the Italian outfit. However, they have limited resources.

On the other hand, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea could use more quality on the flanks. They need a dynamic attacker like Yildiz who can operate anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the side. He is regarded as a world-class talent, and he could develop into a future superstar with the right guidance.

Joining a Premier League club could be ideal for him as well. He would get to compete at the highest level and play alongside elite players. All three Premier League clubs have done well to grow young players in the past, and they could play a role in the development of the Turkish international.

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs comes forward with an offer to get the deal done. They should do everything in their power to take advantage of his contract situation and sign him. It would be a solid long-term investment for them.