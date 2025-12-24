(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the AC Milan defender Davide Bartesaghi.

The 19-year-old left back is highly rated in Europe, and he has a bright future. According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have been monitoring his progress and they are interested in securing his signature.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. It would be quite surprising. They have multiple options in the defensive net. They will have players like Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lews-Skelly ahead of Davide Bartesaghi in the pecking order.

They should invest in the other areas of the squad instead. Signing another left back would not make any sense. There is no doubt that the 19-year-old is a promising talent with a big future, but he will need regular opportunities in order to develop. Arsenal will not be able to provide him with the platform he needs.

Milan will not want to lose a promising talent like him either. It seems highly unlikely that the transfer will go through any time soon.

Despite the interest from the North London club, the 19-year-old is likely to continue at Milan for now.

The young defender should look to focus on his development. He will get plenty of opportunities to play for the biggest clubs in the world in future if he manages to fulfil his potential. However, sitting on the bench at a big club now would be detrimental to his development.

There is no doubt that Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an ambitious project. However, the move simply does not suit the player now.