Chelsea are interested in signing the River Plate winger Ian Subiabre.

According to a report from DSports, Barcelona are interested in signing the 18-year-old as well, but Chelsea could win the race for his signature. The player has a €100 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if river plate are willing to sell him for a reasonable amount of money.

It is highly unlikely that any club will pay that kind of money for Subiabre. There is no doubt that he is a promising player with a bright future, but he is still unproven at the highest level.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed at a top club. He could be an asset for Chelsea or Barcelona. They could use more quality on the flanks, and the 18-year-old would be the ideal long-term investment. Both clubs will be hoping to secure his signature for a reasonable amount of money.

The opportunity to move to La Liga or the Premier League will be tempting for the young attacker. It would be a huge step in his career. However, he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where he will get first team exposure and ample opportunities.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can provide him with the assurance he needs. Further more, they have more financial resources compared to Barcelona. It would not be a surprise if they managed to beat the Spanish champions to his signature.

They have shown a willingness to invest in young players in recent windows. Subiabre would be another excellent addition to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.