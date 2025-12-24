Chelsea & Man City set to actively pursue youngster making waves in England

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester City are both weighing up potential moves for Leicester City’s highly rated teenage winger Jeremy Monga, with interest in the 16-year-old continuing to intensify ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League giants are closely monitoring Monga’s development as he establishes himself as one of the most exciting young talents currently playing senior football in England.

Monga’s rise has been remarkably rapid. He first caught national attention last season when he made his Premier League debut for Leicester at just 15 years and 271 days, becoming one of the youngest players in the competition’s history.

Despite Leicester’s relegation to the Championship, the club have continued to place trust in the youngster, and that decision has been rewarded with a series of mature and confident performances.

Jeremy Monga has impressed at Leicester City

This season, Monga has become a regular feature in Leicester’s matchday squads, making 14 appearances in all competitions and scoring the first senior goal of his career back in August.

For a player still in the early stages of his physical development, his composure, direct running, and bravery in one-v-one situations have stood out.

Coaches at Leicester have praised not only his technical ability, but also his mentality and willingness to learn, traits that have helped him adapt quickly to the demands of senior football.

His progress has not gone unnoticed. Chelsea see Monga as fitting perfectly into their long-term recruitment strategy, which prioritises elite young talent.

The Blues have invested heavily in youth over recent windows and are believed to view Monga as a player who could be developed gradually within their system.

Chelsea face competition from Man City

City, meanwhile, are understood to admire Monga’s maturity and pace in the wide attacking positions.

City’s scouting department have a strong track record of identifying young players early, and Monga’s ability to operate across the front line makes him an attractive profile.

Leicester, however, are determined not to lose another prized academy product easily. Club insiders remain hopeful of tying Monga down to a long-term professional contract when regulations allow, but the scale of interest presents a clear challenge.

