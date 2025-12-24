Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Joao Mario from Juventus during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has struggled for opportunities at the Italian club, and he needs to leave them to play more often. The move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity. He will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace could use more depth on the flank as well. They need more creativity and cutting edge going forward. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 25-year-old. He is likely to cost around €12 million, as per reports (h/t SportWitness). Palace have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and Mario could prove to be a bargain for them if he manages to do well in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have an ambitious project, and they have recently won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. The 25-year-old will certainly be tempted to join them. They have a quality manager like Oliver Glasner as well.

Mario is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football. They move to the Premier League would be ideal, and it could help him regain his form and confidence.

Juventus paid €11 million for the player, and they would do well to sell him for €12 million. The move has not worked out for either party, and it would be ideal for them to go. There are separate ways.

Juventus need to add more quality in the attacking unit as well, and selling some of their fringe players could help fund January moves for necessary signings.