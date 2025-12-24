(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already recalibrating their transfer strategy after missing out on Antoine Semenyo, who has opted to join Manchester City.

I can reveal exclusively for CaughtOffside that Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is now emerging as a prime alternative for either the January window or next summer.

The Reds’ recruitment team are understood to have intensified their monitoring of the French international, viewing him as a long-term solution capable of elevating their attacking options under Arne Slot.

Slot is known to be a strong admirer of Barcola’s profile. The 23-year-old has developed into one of Ligue 1’s most dynamic wide attackers.

Liverpool target move for PSG attacker Bradley Barcola

This season, Barcola has scored five league goals in 13 appearances for PSG, numbers that only partially reflect his influence in Luis Enrique’s system, where he is valued just as much for his pressing, ball progression and ability to destabilise defenses.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Barcola has established himself as a key figure under Luis Enrique.

The PSG manager has repeatedly trusted him in high-profile fixtures, seeing the winger as an essential part of the club’s attacking identity.

Barcola is under contract in Paris until 2028, and PSG are keen to secure his long-term future.

However, negotiations over an improved deal have recently stalled.

According to my information from top sources, the delay is driven by a degree of caution from the player and his representatives, who want to fully assess Barcola’s options before committing to fresh terms.

That hesitation has alerted clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, who are watching closely for any opening.

Arne Slot wants a wide attacker after losing Semenyo race

After losing out on Semenyo to Man City, the Reds are keen to add a high-level wide forward who can contribute immediately while also fitting a long-term project.

A January deal would be difficult, given PSG’s reluctance to weaken mid-season. However, Liverpool believe groundwork laid now could put them in a strong position for the summer, particularly if contract talks in Paris continue to drag on.

Financially, any move would require a significant outlay, but Liverpool’s hierarchy are prepared to invest in the right profile rather than rush into short-term fixes.

The Reds might face competition from their Premier League rivals Manchester United to sign the French attacker but they are confident of beating Ruben Amorim’s team.