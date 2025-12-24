A general view of fans of Tottenham Hotspur as players of Tottenham Hotspur huddle. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Joe Rodon has been an important player for Leeds United since joining the club, and he has now opened up on his situation at Tottenham Hotspur in the past.

The player struggled for regular opportunities at the North London club, and he has now revealed in an interview with The Athletic that he felt like a new car stuck in a garage for four years at Tottenham. However, he is feeling rejuvenated now and fresh with Leeds United.

Joe Rodon on Spurs spell

He said: “Then going to Spurs, I look at it in the sense of… you buy a new car, and I felt like I was just in a garage for four years, where I wasn’t used. Now it’s like I’m fresh (and) with Leeds. The last three years have been non-stop, but I feel fresh. It’s like I’m catching up on things I missed through that period.”

He will look to play regularly with Leeds in the coming seasons as well. Rodon has been an indispensable asset for the newly promoted side, and it remains to be seen whether he can guide them to safety this season.

Rodon has done well since leaving Spurs

The Welsh international defender barely had any opportunities with Tottenham during his time at the club, and his brutal verdict on the nightmare spell at the London club shows that he is relieved to have ended his nightmare with Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League now.

Leeds will need him to step up and perform at a high-level in the coming months. They will be desperate for survival in the top flight. They are among the biggest clubs in England, and they deserve to compete at the highest level.