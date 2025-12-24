Journalist explains why Man United pulled the plug on a deal for Semenyo

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United made a concerted and well-structured effort to sign Antoine Semenyo, but ultimately remained disciplined in their approach as competition for the Bournemouth forward intensified.

United presented a strong sporting pitch and a competitive financial proposal, while staying true to their internal principles amid heavy interest from rival Premier League clubs, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 25-year-old Ghana international emerged as one of the most sought-after attackers ahead of the transfer window, with Manchester City heavily involved and Chelsea making a late call to explore the possibility of hijacking the deal.

Man United decided to move away from Semenyo deal

United were fully aware of the crowded field and approached the situation with caution, determined not to be drawn into an unsustainable bidding war.

As widely reported now, the attacker has decided to join Man City as he feels Pep Guardiola’s team is the right project for his career and further development.

United were clear internally about how they viewed Semenyo’s role. Despite speculation suggesting that head coach Ruben Amorim might adapt his system to accommodate the attacker in a wing-back or hybrid role, that was never part of United’s thinking.

Semenyo was identified strictly as a winger or forward, someone who could add directness, physicality, and goals in attacking areas rather than being repurposed defensively.

Red Devils did not want to break wage structure

United’s recruitment staff made it known that Amorim’s tactical framework was not a determining factor in the pursuit, nor was there any intention to redesign the system around Semenyo.

On the financial side, all clubs involved are understood to have made salary offers within a similar range.

Man United, however, were unwilling to exceed their established wage structure in order to outbid rivals.

After years of criticism over inflated contracts and wage imbalance, the club are now determined to maintain discipline, even if it means missing out on certain targets.

