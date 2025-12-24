(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s summer signing Sebastiaan Bornauw is already being linked with a shock exit from Elland Road just months after arriving in West Yorkshire.

Despite the Belgian international joining the club with high expectations, he could be set for a swift return to Germany as the January transfer window approaches.

Sebastiaan Bornauw linked with move back to Germany

According to a recent report from German outlet Bild, FC Köln have held internal talks over a possible January move for the 26-year-old defender.

Sebastiaan Bornauw is a familiar face at the RheinEnergieStadion, having spent two successful years with the Billy Goats before leaving to join Wolfsburg back in 2021.

The Bundesliga side is currently navigating a defensive injury crisis and views Bornauw as the ideal candidate to stabilise their backline.

The report suggests that Köln are likely to push for a loan deal in the winter window, as they look to capitalise on the defender’s lack of minutes in the Premier League.

Since his £5.1 million summer move, Bornauw has struggled to break into the starting XI, making a temporary departure a highly plausible solution for all parties involved.

Leeds United have turned their season around with new formation

While Bornauw has found himself on the fringes of the squad, Leeds United have managed to ignite their season with a series of impressive performances.

Following a difficult start to the 2025/26 campaign, manager Daniel Farke’s tactical shift has completely transformed the team’s fortunes.

The decision to tweak the formation to a 3-5-2 system has provided Leeds with much-needed solidity.

This tactical adjustment has yielded a string of positive results, most notably a dominant 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace and a spirited 3-1 win against Chelsea.

The Whites have also secured vital points in high-scoring draws against the likes of Liverpool, allowing them to climb away from the relegation zone.

However, the success of the current defensive trio has left little room for rotation, leaving Bornauw surplus to requirements.