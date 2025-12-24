Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Milan defender, Alessandro Bastoni.

The 26-year-old is one of the finest defenders in Europe and football right now, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool. They have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch.

In addition to that, Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with the club. Liverpool will need to replace him properly.

The Italian could be the ideal fit for them. Apart from being a top-class defender, he is excellent with the ball at his feet. Liverpool will need someone like him in future when Virgil van Dijk decides to call it a day.

The 26-year-old has proven himself for club and country. He has the quality needed to do well in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done.

According to Mick Brown, Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the defender.

“Bastoni is a player I’ve always been a big admirer of,” he told Football Insider. “He’s a fantastic defender and has been brilliant for Inter Milan for a long period of time now, so it’s no surprise these types of clubs are looking at him. “Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on him because they see him as somebody who would be an improvement on what they’ve got at the moment. “He would be a great asset to any club, and one I would certainly recommend they go for. “They’re not sure what’s happening with Konate, that’s still very much up in the air, and Van Dijk hasn’t looked like his usual dominant self this season. “So it’s the type of deal Liverpool have to be considering, because they have to be prepared for any possibility if they might need to bring players in.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. It will be difficult to convince the Italian club to sell the player. Bastoni is an indispensable asset for them, and they will not want to lose him easily.

Inter Milan could demand a premium for the defender, and Liverpool will have to wait until the end of the season to sign him.