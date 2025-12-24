(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and Liverpool have held talks with his representative regarding a potential move. According to Anfield Index, the player is likely to cost around £20 million.

It would be a bargain price to pay for the German international, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool can get the deal done. They have been linked with Antoine Semenyo in recent weeks, but the Ghana International prefers a move to Manchester City. He has been spectacular this season, and his decision will come as a blow to Liverpool.

They need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas, and looking at alternatives would be ideal now. Adeyemi is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Liverpool will be looking to nurture him into a future star. Adeyemi has been hailed as “incredible” in the past.

The asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential, and he should be able to justify the investment easily. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running in the Premier League and make an immediate impact. He has 11 goal contributions this season.

The 23-year-old is flexible enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add creativity and explosive pace to the Liverpool attack.

Alexander Isak is currently on the sidelines for several months with a fracture, and Liverpool need to replace him. They need more quality in the attack. It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a deal with the German club for Adeyemi.

Convincing the player to join the club might not be too difficult. It will be an exciting opportunity for him, and he could be tempted.