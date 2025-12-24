(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Italian club, and the Premier League champions are hoping to bring him to England next month. Alexander Isak has been sidelined with a fracture and he will be out of action for a few months. Liverpool need to replace him, and the Serbian could be a useful acquisition.

According to a report from Fichajes, they have already opened talks with the Italian club regarding a move for the player. They are hoping to get the deal done for €20 million. The reported fee would be a bargain for a player of his quality. He has shown his ability in Italy, and he has the physicality to succeed in England as well.

Meanwhile, the player is demanding wages of around €12 million per season. Liverpool are prepared to accept his demands. The striker is likely to be tempted to join them. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal.

Liverpool have not been at their best going forward this season. Despite investing a lot of money in quality attacking players, they have looked mediocre. It will be interesting to see if the Serbian can hit the ground running in the Premier League and help them improve.

His style of play could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack. He is excellent in the air and very effective when it comes to holding up the ball and bringing others into the play. Players like Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike could benefit from playing alongside him.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.