Major boost for Arne Slot as Euro giants cool interest in 'most wanted' Liverpool target

Liverpool’s pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi has received a significant boost after Barcelona cooled their interest in the England international, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan giants are said to be increasingly reluctant to enter a competitive bidding war for the defender, largely due to the financial implications such a deal would carry, opening the door for Premier League and European rivals to step up their efforts.

Guéhi, who has established himself as one of the most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League, has been attracting attention from across Europe.

As captain of Crystal Palace, the 25-year-old has been a cornerstone of the Eagles’ recent stability, but with his contract situation unresolved, speculation over his future has intensified.

Liverpool target is a man in demand

The Crystal Palace defender has been described as the ‘most wanted’ free agent of all time.

He is expected to leave Selhurst Park next year. If he leaves in January, it would be for a transfer fee but a summer move would be free since he will become a free agent due to his contract getting expired.

Barcelona’s withdrawal is understood to stem from their ongoing financial constraints. While the club admire Guéhi’s profile, they are wary of committing significant resources to a deal that could escalate quickly, particularly with Palace in no rush to sell cheaply.

As a result, Barça are now expected to shift their focus toward alternative defensive targets such as Alessandro Bastoni and Joško Gvardiol, players who fit their long-term defensive vision but may require different deal structures.

Reds are leading the race to sign Guéhi next year

This development is good news for Liverpool, who have been tracking Guéhi for some time as they plan defensive reinforcements.

With Virgil Van Dijk struggling to perform this season and Ibrahima Konate facing an uncertain future at Anfield, signing Guéhi has become crucial for the Reds and with Barcelona stepping out of the race, they can now feel confident about signing the centre-back.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are both believed to be monitoring Guéhi’s status closely, aware that a defender of his calibre and age rarely becomes available.

Slot’s side are still expected to face competition but at this stage, they remain the favourites to sign the England international.

