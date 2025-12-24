Man United exit is a 'done deal' for player looking to get more opportunities

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee’s January move to AS Roma is now edging toward completion, with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the deal is effectively “done,” pending only the final stages of negotiations between the two clubs.

The Dutch forward is expected to leave Manchester United in search of regular playing time, with Roma identifying him as a key addition for the second half of the Serie A season.

Roma view Zirkzee as a direct replacement for Evan Ferguson, whose loan spell from Brighton & Hove Albion could be cut short next month.

With Ferguson struggling for consistency and fitness, Roma’s hierarchy have moved quickly to secure an alternative option who can immediately contribute in attack.

Joshua Zirkzee wants to play more this season

Zirkzee’s situation at Man United has been far from ideal this season. The 23-year-old has found minutes hard to come by and has scored just once in 11 appearances across all competitions, a goal that came in the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last month.

Despite flashes of quality, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, with competition fierce in United’s forward line.

Under United manager Ruben Amorim, the tactical preference has leaned toward Benjamin Šeško as the central figure in attack.

That has further limited Zirkzee’s opportunities, prompting the Dutchman to reassess his options with an eye on his international future.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Zirkzee is keen to secure consistent playing time to boost his chances of featuring for the Netherlands. A move to Roma offers precisely that.

Man United star has past experience in Serie A

Importantly, the forward already has experience in Serie A, having previously impressed during his spell with Bologna.

That familiarity with Italian football is a major factor behind Roma’s confidence in the deal.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is eager to add depth and versatility to his attacking options as the club pushes for a strong title challenge in the second half of the season.

Gasperini believes Zirkzee’s ability to drop deep, combine with midfielders, and create space for others can add a new dimension to Roma’s forward play.

For Zirkzee, it is an opportunity to return to a league where he previously thrived and to remind Europe of the talent that once made him one of Serie A’s most talked-about young forwards.

