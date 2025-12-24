(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking at alternatives after top target Antoine Semenyo’s decision to go to the blue half of the city.

The Red Devils had been prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to secure Semenyo’s signature, including offering to build the team around him. However, they were not prepared to break their existing wage structure.

However, the attraction of Champions League football and the opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola ultimately proved decisive for the Bournemouth star.

Man United want Yan Diomande

Ruben Amorim’s side are now looking at alternatives and one player that has emerged as a top contender is Yan Diomande.

This was initially reported by an ITK, who mentioned the player being a target for United in response to a fan’s question on X.

Paul O keefe is the best ITK cause he’ll randomly drop crazy news on the TL in a random comment section pic.twitter.com/8IzqnsjdHo — ????? #9 #30 out (@Sp1thfc) December 22, 2025

And a trusted insider has also confirmed this through his source. In fact, as per his source, Man United have even made contact with RB Leipzig regarding a move for Diomande.

Taking to X, the insider said: Exclusive: We can confirm that Man Utd have made contact with RB Leipzig in the last few hours regarding Yan Diomande. Manchester United are big admirers of the player.”

Exclusive ? We can confirm that @ManUtd have made contact with RB Leipzig in the last few hours regarding Yan Diomande. Manchester United are big admirers of the player #mufc pic.twitter.com/pVAl9aATr8 — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 23, 2025

Player Comparison: Antoine Semenyo vs Diomande

While missing out on Semenyo is not doubt a blow, the underlying numbers suggest that Yan Diomande could offer a higher ceiling for the Red Devils.

Both players have been in sensational form during the 2025/26 campaign.

As the table shows, Diomande is already matching Semenyo’s output at a much younger age and with higher technical precision.

Yan Diomande (Leipzig) Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) Appearances 16 17 Goals 7 8 Assists 4 3 Age 19 25 Pass Accuracy 76.2% 65.6% Successful Dribbles 34 25

Despite Semenyo’s proven Premier League pedigree and marginally higher goal tally, Diomande has already recorded 11 goal contributions in 16 matches during his debut Bundesliga season, an exceptional return for a 19-year-old.

The Leipzig attacker also boasts superior dribbling output and passing accuracy, highlighting his technical edge.

While Diomande may require an adaptation period due to his age, United believe his profile fits their long-term rebuild, and there is a growing sense internally that he could surpass Semenyo’s overall impact in the years ahead.