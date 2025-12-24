“In the last few hours” – Insider drops huge Manchester United transfer update

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manchester United corner flag
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking at alternatives after top target Antoine Semenyo’s decision to go to the blue half of the city. 

The Red Devils had been prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to secure Semenyo’s signature, including offering to build the team around him. However, they were not prepared to break their existing wage structure.

However, the attraction of Champions League football and the opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola ultimately proved decisive for the Bournemouth star.

Man United want Yan Diomande

Ruben Amorim’s side are now looking at alternatives and one player that has emerged as a top contender is Yan Diomande.

This was initially reported by an ITK, who mentioned the player being a target for United in response to a fan’s question on X.

And a trusted insider has also confirmed this through his source. In fact, as per his source, Man United have even made contact with RB Leipzig regarding a move for Diomande.

Taking to X, the insider said: Exclusive: We can confirm that Man Utd have made contact with RB Leipzig in the last few hours regarding Yan Diomande. Manchester United are big admirers of the player.”

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle ready to rescue 19-goal ace from Chelsea nightmare in January
Rejuvenated Premier League star issues brutal verdict on his wasted Tottenham spell
Report: Tottenham ace now worth €100m as Euro giants line up for wonderkid

Player Comparison: Antoine Semenyo vs Diomande

While missing out on Semenyo is not doubt a blow, the underlying numbers suggest that Yan Diomande could offer a higher ceiling for the Red Devils.

Both players have been in sensational form during the 2025/26 campaign.

As the table shows, Diomande is already matching Semenyo’s output at a much younger age and with higher technical precision.

Yan Diomande (Leipzig) Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)
Appearances 16 17
Goals 7 8
Assists 4 3
Age 19 25
Pass Accuracy 76.2% 65.6%
Successful Dribbles 34 25

Despite Semenyo’s proven Premier League pedigree and marginally higher goal tally, Diomande has already recorded 11 goal contributions in 16 matches during his debut Bundesliga season, an exceptional return for a 19-year-old.

The Leipzig attacker also boasts superior dribbling output and passing accuracy, highlighting his technical edge.

While Diomande may require an adaptation period due to his age, United believe his profile fits their long-term rebuild, and there is a growing sense internally that he could surpass Semenyo’s overall impact in the years ahead.

More Stories Yan Diomande

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *