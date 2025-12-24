Eddie Howe is under pressure at Newcastle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at the London club, and he does not have a future with them anymore. He is yet to play for Chelsea this season, and they have decided not to register him either.

Sterling has been a flop at Chelsea with 19 goals in 81 matches.

Raheem Sterling needs a move

The attacker will need to move on to get his career back on track, and Newcastle are prepared to provide him with an escape route. As per Fichajes, they want to sign the player on loan with an option to buy for a fee of around €20-25 million. If the 31-year-old can prove himself at Newcastle, they will look to make the move permanent.

They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and Sterling could be an interesting acquisition. He was one of the best players in the Premier League at Liverpool and Manchester City. However, he is not at that level anymore. If he can regain his form and confidence, he could be an asset for Newcastle. They could use his quality, experience, leadership, and winning mentality.

Newcastle move would be ideal for Sterling

Chelsea are unlikely to stand in his way, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Sterling has had opportunities to leave England, but he wants to prove himself in the Premier League. The move to Newcastle could be ideal for him. They are an ambitious team with an exciting project. He will certainly look to join them and get his career back on track if there is an official proposal on the table.

Newcastle need a dynamic attacker like him who can operate anywhere across the front three, and the 31-year-old would be ideal for them on paper. It remains to be seen whether he can bounce back strongly and regain his form with the Magpies.