Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been linked with a return to Italy in recent months.

He has been excellent for Newcastle since joining the club from AC Milan. He is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the league right now, and it is no surprise that top teams are keen on him.

Juventus keen on Sandro Tonali

Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Juventus want to sign the player, and he is a dream target for them. However, they are fully aware that it will be a difficult deal to get across the line. They are now prepared to include Jonathan David in a deal to convince Newcastle. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit is willing to let one of their best players leave the club.

They have recently invested in a couple of strikers, and David might not be a very attractive option for them. Tonali is a much more important player for them, and keeping him at the club will be crucial to their hopes of winning major trophies. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and they need to keep their best players. Letting the Italian leave the club would send out the wrong statement regarding their ambitions.

Tonali could fancy Serie A return

Meanwhile, the opportunity to return to his homeland could be exciting for the Italian international. It will be interesting to see if he decides to force an exit from Newcastle in future.

Newcastle must do everything in their power to keep the midfielder at the club for as long as possible. He is one of the pillars of the dressing room, and losing him would be a huge blow.

On the other hand, David has been a flop for Juventus, and it is no surprise that they are prepared to send him the other way in order to sign the Italian International midfielder.