Newcastle United man on the verge of joining Man United

Manchester United are poised to make a significant addition behind the scenes, with Newcastle United’s head of youth recruitment Paul Midgley expected to move to Old Trafford, bringing an end to his three-year spell on Tyneside.

According to The Mail journalists Jack Gaughan and Chris Wheeler, the 38-year-old has emerged as United’s preferred candidate following an extensive and competitive recruitment process.

Midgley is set to take up the same role at Man United, a clear indication of the club’s renewed focus on rebuilding and strengthening their academy pathway.

United’s decision-makers are understood to have been impressed not only by Midgley’s track record, but also by his familiarity with the club’s footballing philosophy and leadership structure.

Newcastle United are set to lose Paul Midgley

Crucially, he has previously worked closely with United’s director of football Jason Wilcox, a relationship that played a key role in his appointment.

During his time at Newcastle United, Midgley oversaw a productive period for the club’s academy recruitment.

Several promising talents were identified and integrated into the youth setup, helping Newcastle rebuild their pipeline after years of underinvestment at academy level.

Among the standout names to emerge were Sam Alabi and Michael Mills, both of whom quickly progressed to become regulars in England youth international squads after impressing at Under-18 level.

The Magpies have credited Midgley with modernising aspects of the club’s youth scouting model.

His departure is therefore seen as a blow to Newcastle’s academy continuity, even if the club are expected to move quickly to appoint a successor.

Man United are planning to focus on youth recruitment

At United, Midgley will replace Luke Fedorenko, who is currently on gardening leave ahead of a planned move into a role with an agency.

United’s hierarchy viewed this transition as an opportunity to refresh their youth recruitment strategy, aligning it more closely with first-team needs and long-term squad planning.

Midgley reportedly beat more than ten other candidates to the role, showing how highly he is regarded within English football recruitment circles.

United are serious about building a sustainable future, not just through marquee signings, but by identifying and developing the next generation of stars.

