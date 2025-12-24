'Out of reach financially' - David Ornstein provides concerning Newcastle United update

Newcastle United are unlikely to pursue a move to re-sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson next year, despite his impressive progress since leaving St James’ Park.

The update has been revealed by David Ornstein, who suggests that the Magpies are not expected to be among the Premier League or European clubs lining up for the England international.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein explained that while Anderson’s development has been closely followed on Tyneside, a reunion is not currently part of Newcastle’s strategic planning.

Those inside Newcastle United acknowledge Anderson’s quality and versatility, but recruitment priorities appear to be focused elsewhere as the club continues to balance ambition with financial discipline.

Can Newcastle United sign Elliot Anderson?

Ornstein said:

“Arsenal are pretty much the only team in that bracket who have a full midfield, so I wouldn’t expect them to figure and his former club, Newcastle, as much as they would love to do it, I think he’s probably going to be out of reach financially.

“A lot will depend on managers, with some uncertainty over the bosses at the clubs that I’ve mentioned so far, and a player like Anderson will want a bit of certainty around that.

“So that makes the next six months crucial, but the World Cup next summer, I don’t think that will affect where he goes.”

Anderson, a product of Newcastle’s academy, left his boyhood club in the summer of 2024 to join Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £35 million.

The move came after he had made 55 first-team appearances for the Magpies.

Magpies were forced to sell Anderson

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest
Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Despite his growing role under Eddie Howe, Newcastle were forced into a difficult decision.

The sale was driven largely by Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), with Newcastle under pressure to raise funds quickly.

Anderson was reluctant to leave, but the club’s financial reality left them with little choice.

Anderson has enjoyed a standout season at Forest, establishing himself as a key figure in midfield and earning praise for his consistency.

His performances have also strengthened his standing at international level, with England recognition underlining just how far he has progressed since leaving Newcastle.

Eddie Howe has concerns about three Newcastle players 

