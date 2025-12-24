Premier League defender rejects new deal as Barcelona step up interest in 28-year-old

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi has emerged as a serious transfer target for both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, with the Argentine centre-back edging closer to an exit from the Vitality Stadium.

According to TEAMtalk, the 28-year-old has already informed Bournemouth of his intention to move on in 2026, with a transfer possible either during the upcoming January window or next summer, depending on how negotiations develop.

Senesi has been one of Bournemouth’s most consistent performers since arriving in the Premier League, establishing himself as a leader at the back and earning praise for his aggressive defending.

His performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe, particularly in Spain, where both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are actively assessing centre-back options.

Barcelona target is looking to leave AFC Bournemouth

The situation has been accelerated by Senesi’s contract stance. The defender has reportedly rejected multiple renewal offers from AFC Bournemouth, making it clear that he is seeking a new challenge at the peak of his career.

TEAMtalk claim that Senesi has already entered preliminary talks with several interested clubs to explore his next move, showing his determination to secure a transfer rather than run down his deal quietly.

For Barcelona, Senesi represents an experienced and relatively attainable option as they look to strengthen a defense that has been disrupted by injuries and financial limitations.

The Catalan club continue to operate under strict budget controls, making value-for-money signings essential.

Is Senesi heading out of the Premier League?

With Senesi’s future increasingly uncertain, Bournemouth are already planning ahead. Reports suggest the club have begun sounding out potential replacements, with Nathan Aké surprisingly featuring on their centre-back shortlist.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, the next few months will be crucial. Selling in January could allow them to maximise value and reinvest immediately, while a summer move may provide more time to plan but risk reducing leverage.

Senesi is exactly the kind of player who could suit Barcelona’s playing style. He likes to play from the back and would fit in well with Hansi Flick’s system.

Liverpool plot smart move to exploit contract situation and sign ex-Barcelona star