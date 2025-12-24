Report: Man United want £87m winger after losing Semenyo race against Man City

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are closely monitoring the rapid rise of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with the Bundesliga starlet emerging as a serious alternative attacking target after the Red Devils missed out on Antoine Semenyo.

According to talkSPORT, United are the latest major club to register interest in the 19-year-old, whose extraordinary development over the past year has caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

Diomande’s story is as remarkable as it is unconventional. As recently as 2024, the Ivory Coast-born attacker was playing semi-professional football in the United States, far removed from the spotlight of Europe’s top leagues.

His move to RB Leipzig initially flew under the radar, but his impact since arriving in Germany has been nothing short of explosive.

Yan Diomande has been a huge success in Bundesliga

Leipzig’s renowned scouting and development model has once again delivered, with Diomande now considered one of the most exciting young wide players in the Bundesliga.

This season, the teenager has scored six league goals in 14 appearances, an impressive return that shows both his end product and growing confidence at senior level.

Diomande is admired for his blistering pace, fearless dribbling, and ability to attack defenders one-on-one, while his improved decision-making in the final third has been a key factor in his breakout campaign.

Leipzig believe his ceiling is extremely high and have responded to mounting interest by placing a hefty £87 million valuation on the winger.

For Man United, the renewed focus on Diomande comes in the wake of frustration elsewhere in the market.

Man United are targeting a wide attacker

The club recently lost out in the race to sign Semenyo, who ultimately chose a move to Manchester City.

United had identified Semenyo as a priority addition to bolster their wide attacking options, but with that door now closed, attention has shifted toward alternative profiles who can offer pace, directness, and long-term upside.

Diomande fits that brief perfectly. United’s recruitment team are particularly attracted to his age profile.

While Leipzig are under no immediate pressure to sell, and would prefer to keep the player for at least another season, the scale of United’s interest suggests Diomande will be firmly on their radar moving forward.

