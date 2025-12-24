Sources: Man United have four defenders on shortlist as Maguire future remains uncertain

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are in the midst of a significant squad rebuild under new head coach Ruben Amorim, with defensive restructuring emerging as one of the club’s top priorities.

The Portuguese manager has wasted little time in stamping his identity on the team, with more signings set to be made next year, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

One of the most notable shifts under Amorim has been the abandonment of the traditional back four in favour of a 3-4-3 system.

This change has had a direct impact on recruitment strategy, pushing United toward defenders who are comfortable on the ball, quick across the ground, and capable of operating in wider spaces.

While the immediate is expected to be the signing of a left wing-back and a central midfielder, United’s recruitment department continues to assess several defensive options who could fit both short-term needs and long-term planning.

Man United shortlist top defensive targets

One of the top targets remain Jarrad Branthwaite. The Everton defender’s Premier League experience, physical presence, and improving composure in possession make him a strong candidate for Amorim’s system.

Another key option is Marc Guéhi. Beyond his defensive quality and leadership, Guéhi also helps United meet homegrown player requirements, an increasingly important factor in squad construction.

United are also casting an eye toward the future. Honest Ahanor, the highly rated 17-year-old from Atalanta, is firmly on the club’s radar. Seen as a high-upside project, Ahanor fits Amorim’s preference for recruiting young talents who can be developed internally.

On the left side, Nathaniel Brown is another name being considered. His athleticism and comfort pushing forward make him an appealing option in a system that demands attacking output from wide defenders.

Ruben Amorim is looking for long term signings

Amorim has made it clear internally that he has little interest in “stop-gap” signings.

Instead, the emphasis is on players who can grow with the project and form the backbone of United’s squad for years to come.

Amid these plans, uncertainty still surrounds the future of Harry Maguire. His contract runs until June 2026, and United have yet to decide whether to activate an extension.

Maguire continues to attract interest from Premier League rivals, Serie A clubs, and teams in Saudi Arabia.

