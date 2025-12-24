(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Casemiro’s future is approaching a decisive moment as his Manchester United contract runs toward its conclusion, with growing interest from Major League Soccer and the Middle East shaping the next chapter of his career.

The Brazilian midfielder remains a respected figure at Old Trafford, but any extension beyond the current deal is far from straightforward, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

While a new contract remains on the table, United are reluctant to activate a 12-month option at Casemiro’s existing salary level, making it clear that any stay would require a significant pay cut.

Casemiro has interest from MLS and Saudi

That stance has opened the door to serious conversations elsewhere. In MLS, Columbus Crew have emerged as a particularly strong option.

The Crew are assessing midfield reinforcements following the retirement of Darlington Nagbe, and Casemiro’s experience and leadership profile fit the bill. However, the mechanics of any MLS move would be complex.

Columbus would likely need to structure a deal outside the designated player (DP) slot, placing Casemiro on a lower wage band supplemented by incentives, bonuses, and appearance-related triggers.

The financial contrast becomes stark when compared with Saudi Arabia. Interest from Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Hilal is described as firm, with all three capable of offering substantially more aggressive salary packages than any MLS side.

A Saudi move would likely include a sizeable signing bonus, a high weekly wage, and performance-related add-ons.

Man United want Casemiro to stay but take a pay cut

Man United’s approach is pivotal. Rather than automatically triggering the option year, the club is pursuing a lower-wage renewal as they look to reshape their wage structure.

That decision keeps options open for Casemiro. With the contract winding down, the wage package matters far more than a transfer fee.

Whether he stays in Europe on reduced terms, chooses the structured pathway offered by Columbus, or opts for the financial upside in Saudi Arabia will depend on narrowing the gap between United’s policy and the player’s expectations.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has described the Brazilian midfielder as a ‘fantastic’ player who has become crucial for the Red Devils under the management of Ruben Amorim.

Report: Man United shortlist four players out of which they plan to sign two