Sunderland are reportedly looking to build on their sensational return to the Premier League by securing one of the most productive attackers in Portugal.

With the Black Cats currently sitting in the top six, manager Regis Le Bris is keen to add more firepower to his squad during the January window, with Brazilian star Andre Luiz emerging as a top target.

Sunderland eyeing move for Andre Luiz

According to a report from GOAL Brazil, Sunderland have registered a serious interest in Rio Ave’s 23-year-old forward, Andre Luiz.

The Brazilian has seen his stock skyrocket following a series of dominant displays in the Primeira Liga, leading to interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Rio Ave, who only signed the player permanently in January 2025, are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of €15 million (£12.7 million).

While Sunderland face stiff competition from Portuguese giants Porto, Benfica, and Sporting, the lure of the Premier League and the Black Cats’ current European-chasing form could prove decisive.

With winger Bertrand Traore currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, Le Bris sees Luiz as the perfect addition to maintain Sunderland’s momentum.

Brentford and Nottingham Forest also in the picture

Sunderland aren’t the only English side monitoring the situation; Brentford are also credited with an interest in the versatile forward.

However, a third Premier League club could have a significant tactical advantage in any negotiations.

The report explains how Rio Ave is part of the multi-club network controlled by Greek billionaire Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos.

This ownership structure often facilitates smoother transitions between affiliated clubs, potentially putting Forest in the driver’s seat if they choose to formalise their interest.

Any move for Luiz in January will likely involve complex negotiations between these interested parties and the Marinakis-led board.

Who is Andre Luiz?

Luiz is a physical and explosive winger who has become one of the most effective dual-threat attackers in Portugal this season.

He combines traditional Brazilian flair with the strength required for the English game.

His output during the 2025/26 campaign has been remarkably consistent. In 15 league appearances for Rio Ave, Luiz has recorded five goals and six assists.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists League 15 5 6

Andre Luiz’s stats via Transfermarkt

Currently under contract until June 2029, Luiz is a long-term asset whose value is only expected to rise.

For Sunderland, the investment would represent a significant statement of intent as they look to secure a European spot by the end of May.