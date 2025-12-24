(Photo by Naomi Baker/ Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The transfer saga surrounding Bournemouth sensation Antoine Semenyo appears to be reaching its conclusion, with the Ghanaian winger reportedly preferring a move to Manchester City over other suitors.

While Tottenham were also interested in Semenyo as a primary target to bolster their attack, losing out to City might inadvertently trigger a “domino effect” that lands Spurs a different dream target: Brazilian winger Savinho.

With Semenyo’s £65 million release clause active in early January, his potential arrival at the Etihad Stadium is expected to shake up Pep Guardiola’s squad, potentially forcing a talented forward onto the market, much to the benefit of Thomas Frank.

Man City winger Savinho linked with move to Tottenham

Savinho has been linked with a January exit with Tottenham reportedly interested in signing him.

The 21-year-old Brazilian, who joined City with high expectations, could be pushed further down the pecking order by Semenyo’s arrival.

Savinho has struggled for prominence this season, with only four starts in the Premier League.

The likes of Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Bernardo Silva have been preferred by Pep Guardiola, which is why there are chances for him to leave mid-season.

Brennan Johnson linked with January exit with Aston Villa keen

To facilitate new arrivals, Tottenham may also look to sell, with Brennan Johnson linked with a surprise January exit.

The Welsh international has struggled for consistent minutes recently, falling down the pecking order this season, starting just six games in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing Brennan Johnson but face competition as Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also interested.

The Spurs attack could look a bit different come January. If they can secure the signing of the Man City star, Kudus and Savinho be leading the attack from the wings.