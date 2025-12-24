Manor Solomon could make an early return to Tottenham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic is currently on loan at German club HSV Hamburg.

The 18-year-old has been outstanding for them, and he is a player for the club. He has not only been a reliable defender for them, but he has also helped out in the attack, scoring important goals. Naturally, he’s being linked with multiple clubs.

Luka Vuskovic is a player in demand

According to a report from BILD, top clubs are monitoring his progress, and they could look to make a move for him in future. Vuskovic is considered one of the hottest defensive prospects in Europe.

The report claims that the player is likely to cost over €100 million if any club is willing to sign him. Tottenham paid €11 million to sign the player, and he has a contract with them until 2030. Tottenham are under no pressure to lose the player, and it will be very difficult for any club to sign him.

Spurs must keep Vuskovic

There is no doubt that the Croatian has all the tools to develop into a future star. Tottenham will look to groom him into an asset for the club. There is no reason for them to sell him. They need to keep the best young players at the club if they want to build a formidable team for the future.

Meanwhile, Vuskovic is unlikely to push for a move away from Tottenham. He is yet to make his mark in the Premier League with them, and Vuskovic will look to force his way into their first-team plans next season when he returns from loan. He has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could help Tottenham tighten up at the back.