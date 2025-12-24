(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth in recent months, and several clubs are keen on him.

According to Paul Merson on Sky Sports, Tottenham should look to sign the player. He believes that the 25-year-old would be a key signing for Tottenham, and he could set the tone for them in the coming seasons.

“Tottenham. They need to make a real key signing that will kick them off. They have a wage structure at Tottenham and don’t really pay big money but this could kickstart them,” he said on Sky Sports. “For me, I think Tottenham would be the one. It would be a statement for Tottenham; it would kickstart them moving forward for the next five or 10 years. “

The African is currently one of the best attackers in the league, and he could prove to be an excellent addition. He could make an immediate impact and transform Tottenham in the attack.

Clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the players as well. However, Merson believes that Chelsea already have too many attacking options at their disposal, and Manchester United would not be able to use him in his natural role because of their preference for wingback in their system.

Manchester City do not have a stable project right now, especially with the speculation surrounding the future of Pep Guardiola. At Liverpool, he would have to replace Mohamed Salah.

It will be interesting to see where the Ghana International ends up eventually. There is no doubt that he is a top player, and he is at the peak of his career. Tottenham meet a wide player like him, and he could transform them. It would be a marquee signing for them, and it could lift the spirits around the club.