Nuno Espirito Santo has discarded one West Ham player from his plans. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Wolverhampton wonder striker Jorgen Strand Larsen during the January transfer window.

It is no secret that they need a quality striker, and the Norwegian could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League since joining Wolves, and he is on the radar of Crystal Palace as well.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Wolves turned down a £55 million offer for the striker in the summer, and he is going to be an expensive acquisition. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can get the deal done. It is no secret that they need a reliable finisher, and Strand Larsen could prove to be an upgrade on Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson.

Wolves are favourites to go down this season, and the player could look to jump ship in January. The move to West Ham or Crystal Palace could be exciting for him. The Hammers are fighting for survival as well, and signing a quality striker like him could help them stay up.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace are competing in European football, and they need a deeper squad. They have been overly reliant on Jean-Philippe Mateta. They need another quality striker, and the Wolves attacker would be ideal. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. The striker is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact. He is well settled in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves are prepared to sanction his departure in January. They are favourites to go down, and losing their best striker would only make the situation worse for them. However, a substantial offer could be difficult to turn down. The player is likely to lose value after relegation in the summer.