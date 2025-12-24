(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham are reportedly preparing a daring January raid on the Championship as manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks to rescue the club’s stuttering campaign.

With the Hammers struggling for goals in the Premier League, Coventry City’s in-form striker Ellis Simms has emerged as a key target to lead the line at the London Stadium.

According to a recent report from The Telegraph, West Ham have identified Ellis Simms as a primary option to bolster their attacking ranks this winter.

While the club has also monitored Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, the financial hurdles for the Norwegian are significant.

Wolves previously rejected a £55 million bid from Newcastle United, and their valuation is unlikely to drop, especially with interest from Crystal Palace.

As a more attainable alternative, Nuno is reportedly pushing for the signing of the 24-year-old Simms.

However, prying him away from the Championship leaders will be no easy task. Coventry City are currently chasing automatic promotion and are expected to resist any offers for their star man.

Ellis Simms time at Everton

A move to West Ham would offer Simms a chance at redemption in the top flight following a frustrating spell at Everton.

Despite an incredible youth record, scoring 41 goals in just 45 matches for the Toffees’ U18s, Simms could not establish himself as a first teamer at Goodison Park.

He managed just 12 senior appearances for Everton, with his solitary goal being a memorable late equaliser against Chelsea in March 2023.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Coventry City 120 34 8 Everton U18 45 41 3 Everton U21 40 17 1 Blackpool 24 10 2 Heart of Midlothian 21 7 1

Simms was often sent out on loan to clubs like Sunderland and Blackpool, where he proved his clinical edge, but he was consistently overlooked by a succession of Everton managers.

He was eventually sold to Coventry in 2023 for a fee rising to £8 million. Now, as one of the Championship’s most feared marksmen, Simms may finally be ready to prove that Everton were wrong to let him go by spearheading West Ham’s survival bid.

West Ham’s season has been awful

The urgency behind West Ham’s pursuit of Simms stems from a dismal 2025/26 season.

The Hammers currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, mired in a relegation scrap that few predicted at the start of the year.

Following the sacking of Graham Potter in September, Nuno Santo has not yet been able to get the side out of the relegation threat.

The lack of a consistent goalscorer remains a glaring issue. With Niclas Fullkrug set to join AC Milan in the January transfer window, the club will need to bolster their striking options.

If the results don’t improve for West Ham anytime soon, relegation could become a serious possibility for the club.