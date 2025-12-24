Nuno Espirito Santo during West Ham's defeat to Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are hoping to sign Kaio Jorge from Cruzeiro during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old striker is in spectacular form right now, and he has 26 goals this season. He could solve West Ham’s goal-scoring problems and help them survive in the Premier League.

They are currently fighting for survival in the top flight, and they need quality players in order to stay up. The Brazilian striker has the quality to do well in England, and he could be a star for West Ham. The player is going to cost €30 million, and West Ham are hoping to sign him on loan with an option to buy, as per TEAMtalk.

The deal would only be made permanent if West Ham stay up and certain conditions are met. However, the Brazilian outfit is looking for a simpler agreement, and they want the deal to be made permanent if West Ham stay up.

Talks are underway between the two clubs, and it will be interesting to see if they can find a common ground.

The 23-year-old striker is reportedly a target for clubs from Russia as well. However, he would prefer a move to the Premier League. That is definitely a huge boost for West Ham, and it will be interesting to see if they can close the agreement quickly.

Kaio Jorge has the quality needed to develop into a top-class player, and he could prove to be a bargain acquisition for West Ham in the long-term. Jorge will look to continue his development with regular football at a high-level. If he manages to shine with the London club, he might be able to secure a bigger move in future.