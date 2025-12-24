(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly stepping up their interest in one of South America’s most exciting young talents.

Following his standout performances in Argentina, Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado has become a primary target for the London club as they look to bolster their midfield options in the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham strong contenders to sign Milton Delgado

According to a recent report from the Argentine outlet El Intransigente, West Ham have emerged as a “strong contender” to secure the signature of Delgado.

The Premier League side is reportedly preparing a move that has caused ‘alarms’ to ring within the boardrooms of Boca Juniors.

The report claims that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is leading the charge for the player’s signature.

While the South American giants have yet to receive a formal offer from the Hammers or any other club, there is a growing expectation that a proposal could be imminent.

Delgado is currently under contract with Boca Juniors until December 2028, giving the club significant leverage in negotiations.

However, his current release clause is set at £11 million (€12.7 million).

El Intransigente reports that Boca Juniors are looking for a figure close to this valuation to sanction his sale.

With the player’s stock rising rapidly on the global stage, West Ham appear ready to test Boca’s resolve to bring the starlet to the London Stadium.

Player profile: Who is Milton Delgado?

Milton Delgado is a 20-year-old defensive midfielder who has quickly established himself as a rising star in the Argentine top flight.

Standing at 1.66m, the tenacious midfielder is renowned for his technical ability, precise passing range, and exceptional tactical discipline.

His breakthrough on the international stage came during the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in leading Argentina to the final.

His individual performances were so impressive that he was awarded the Bronze Ball, recognising him as the third-best player of the tournament.

At the club level, Delgado has shown remarkable maturity, recently forming an effective partnership in a double pivot with the legendary Leandro Paredes.

His performances even attracted interest from West Ham’s London rivals Chelsea, who are also reportedly eyeing a move for him.

Manchester United have also been interested in Delgado in the past.

For West Ham, Delgado represents a high-potential investment in a player who has already proven he can perform under pressure at both the club and international levels.