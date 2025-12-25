(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stanković.

According to a report from L’Interista, Arsenal are keeping tabs on his performances, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 20-year-old in the near future. They are well stocked in the middle of the park, and it seems unlikely that they will move for Stanković anytime soon.

Can Arsenal sign Aleksandar Stankovic?

The player is likely to cost in excess of €23 million, and it will be interesting to see what Arsenal decide. They are looking to build a team for the future, and Stanković could be a long-term acquisition for them. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the midfielder as well.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan retain a buyback clause in the player’s contract for next summer. They will be able to sign him for €23 million in the summer of 2026, and the fee would rise to €25 million in 2027. If the Italian club decide to exercise the clause, Arsenal will be powerless to stop him from returning to his former club.

The Gunners certainly hope to sign a promising young player like him in the near future, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Stanković should focus on his development for now and look to improve as a player.

Stankovic should focus on his development

With regard to a potential future transfer, the midfielder needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where there is a prominent role for him and a clear pathway to the first team. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development.

Arsenal and Inter Milan are top clubs, and both will be attractive destinations for the young midfielder, but he needs to choose the right team for his development. Both Inter Milan and Arsenal have the finances to afford him, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.