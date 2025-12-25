(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen during the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old German international is struggling for regular opportunities at the Spanish club, and he needs to move on. According to a report from Radio Marca, Aston Villa have already initiated contact to sign the German international. Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from the club, and it will be interesting to see if they sign the German to replace the Argentine international.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen would be a superb addition

Ter Stegen has proven himself in La Liga over the years and has been a key player for his country as well. He has won several major trophies throughout his career, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable for Aston Villa. It remains to be seen whether Villa follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. Ter Stegen has won six league titles with Barcelona.

The German is desperate to play regularly, and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him if they are willing to provide him with the opportunities he needs. Sitting on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career would not be appealing to him.

Villa need additions in January

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have done quite well this season and are currently third in the league. They will be pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need more quality in the side. Adding an experienced player like Ter Stegen could prove to be a wise decision. He is unlikely to cost a lot of money, but his experience and leadership qualities could be very useful for Aston Villa during the second half of the season. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Barcelona are unlikely to stand in the way of the German goalkeeper if he wants to move on. Joan García is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and Barcelona are looking to get rid of their fringe players in January so that they can use the funds to improve the team. Letting the German move to Aston Villa would be ideal for them as well.