Aston Villa could be busy in January. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa defender Yasin Ozcan joined Anderlecht during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old defender joined the Belgian club on loan, and they have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Although he has not been a regular starter for them, he seems to have impressed the manager with his attitude and application in training.

He has had cameos with them, and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting spot with the Belgian club in the coming months. He’s a talented player with a bright future, and he will look to sort out his career quickly. He is unlikely to have a future at Aston Villa.

Ozcan has no future at Villa

The West Midlands club signed him from Kasimpasa at the start of the year, but they do not view him as a key part of their plans going forward. Aston Villa wanted to sell him permanently, and they will hope that the Belgian club take up the opportunity to sign him in the summer.

Meanwhile, the manager of the Belgian club has now revealed that the defender works hard in training, and he has impressed. However, he needs to work on his communication. Ozcan speaks very little English, and that has made communication difficult with his teammates and coaches. It will be interesting to see if the 19-year-old can sort out that problem in the coming months.

Can Yasin Ozcan sort out his future?

“He’s trying to bring the style of football, but communication is difficult. He speaks very little English. He has a lot of energy, goes full throttle in training, and has been a positive substitute in both matches,” Besnik Hasi told Voetbal Krant.

He will need to learn the language properly so that he can adapt to his new surroundings quickly and blend in.