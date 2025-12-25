Barcelona offered stunning chance to complete the signing of Man City star

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Barcelona have been presented with an unexpected opportunity to strengthen their back line in January, with reports indicating that Manchester City have offered the Catalan club the chance to sign Dutch defender Nathan Aké.

According to Fichajes, the La Liga champions are assessing whether a move for the experienced City defender could help address their growing defensive issues as the season enters a decisive phase.

Aké has found regular starts harder to come by at Man City this season, largely due to Pep Guardiola’s deep defensive rotation.

While the 30-year-old remains a trusted squad member, his role has often been that of a reliable option rather than a first-choice starter.

Across all competitions, Aké has featured in 13 matches so far, with many of his minutes coming in domestic cup competitions rather than the Premier League.

Nathan Aké offered chance to make Barcelona move

Despite that, his standing at international level underlines his quality. Aké has actually made more starts for the Netherlands than he has in the Premier League this campaign.

His versatility is a major asset. Primarily a centre-back, he is also comfortable operating as a left-back, and has even been used in a hybrid role within Guardiola’s system.

That adaptability is exactly what appeals to Barcelona, who are currently short of defensive depth.

Injuries to key players such as Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Koundé have left Barcelona stretched at the back as they battle with Real Madrid for the La Liga title.

With multiple competitions still in play, the need for an experienced and dependable defender has become increasingly urgent.

Man City star can benefit from move to La Liga

Aké’s contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until the summer of 2027, which means City are under no immediate pressure to sell. However, that timeline could also work in Barcelona’s favour.

Rather than paying a premium, the Spanish giants may be able to negotiate a cut-price deal, particularly if City are open to reshaping their squad and Aké is seeking a more prominent role elsewhere.

From Barcelona’s perspective, a player of Aké’s profile represents low risk. At 30, he still has several good years left at the top level, brings Champions League experience, and would add leadership to a relatively young defensive unit.

Aké could emerge as a pragmatic solution to Barcelona’s defensive concerns as they push for domestic and European success.

