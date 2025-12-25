Bradley Barcola makes unique demand to Liverpool ahead of potential move

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola after losing out on the signing of Antoine Semenyo.

The Bournemouth attacker has made up his mind to join Manchester City in the January transfer window, forcing Liverpool and other top Premier League clubs to turn attention towards other targets.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported yesterday that Arne Slot and his recruitment team are interested in a move for the French attacker as they look to strengthen their wide attacking positions.

Following the departure of Luis Diaz in the summer and uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah at Anfield, the need for a new wide attacker has increased at the club.

Bradley Barcola wants assurances over Liverpool move

According to a trusted source on X, Barcola has made his stance clear regarding a potential move to Liverpool, informing his representatives that any switch to Anfield must come with firm assurances over regular first-team football.

Liverpool’s interest in Barcola has been well documented in recent weeks, particularly after the Reds missed out on Semenyo.

Sources close to the situation suggest Barcola has made it clear to his agent that he does not want to leave Paris Saint-Germain unless he is guaranteed a meaningful role in his next team’s starting XI.

At 23, Barcola is entering a critical stage of his development and is keen to avoid a move that could see him relegated to a rotational or bench role, regardless of the club’s stature.

That demand reflects his recent rise in Paris. Under Luis Enrique, Barcola has become an increasingly important figure, contributing goals, assists, and consistent attacking threat.

French attacker is being chased by the Reds

While PSG are keen to secure his long-term future, his current contract runs until 2028, talks over an extension have reportedly slowed, partly due to Barcola’s desire to fully assess his options across Europe.

Barcola’s stance is not about ego or entitlement, but about career trajectory. With international ambitions firmly in mind and competition fierce for places in France’s national setup, consistent club football is seen as essential.

Liverpool are understood to be weighing whether they can meet Barcola’s expectations without disrupting squad harmony.

Barcola has positioned himself firmly in control of his next move.

