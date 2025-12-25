Euro giants consider Newcastle United midfielder their 'dream' signing

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Juventus have identified Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as a dream signing, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, with the Serie A giants closely monitoring his situation ahead of future transfer windows.

Newcastle United have no intention of actively placing Tonali on the market, and a transfer would likely only become possible if the 25-year-old were to submit a formal transfer request.

Even then, the Magpies would demand a suitable offer that reflects both his quality and importance to their long-term project.

Tonali has been a huge success at Newcastle since his bih money move from AC Milan.

Juventus consider Sandro Tonali their dream signing

Despite interruptions to his first season in England, Newcastle remain fully committed to the Italian international, valuing his leadership and quality.

His age profile also makes him a key asset as the club continues to build with an eye on sustained Champions League qualification.

Juventus, though, are undeterred. The Turin giants are believed to be exploring creative ways to make a deal viable.

One potential structure under discussion is an initial loan with an obligation to buy, triggered if Juventus qualify for the Champions League.

This would allow them to manage financial constraints while still making a long-term commitment to Tonali should sporting targets be met.

There is also speculation that Juventus could look to include Jonathan David as part of a wider package, if Newcastle are open to such a proposal.

Newcastle United have no desire to let Tonali leave

There is no indication yet that Newcastle would favour a player-plus-cash deal, especially one that weakens their midfield core.

From Tonali’s perspective, Juventus’ interest carries obvious emotional weight.

A return to Italy to play for one of the country’s most prestigious clubs would be tempting, particularly with Juventus keen to re-establish a strong Italian identity within their squad.

Nonetheless, sources close to the player suggest he remains focused on succeeding at Newcastle and repaying the faith shown in him by the club and supporters.

