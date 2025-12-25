(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ivan Toney has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent months, and clubs like Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned as potential destinations.

Meanwhile, former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas has now urged the striker to move to Newcastle instead of Tottenham. He has played for both clubs, but he believes that Toney would be a better fit for Newcastle, and he would get to enjoy Champions League football there.

Ivan Toney told to join Newcastle

Jenas feels that the structure at Newcastle is better than Tottenham right now, and he could be the ideal fit for the Magpies. His comments are unlikely to go down well with the fans of his former club, Tottenham.

Jenas told (as relayed by Chronicle Live): “If I were Ivan Toney, I would probably be thinking Newcastle. You’ve got Champions League football there. Historically, the No 9s at St James’ Park have always been loved, too. “As well as that, I think the structure at Newcastle is a little bit better than what Spurs have got currently. You know, he could be walking into a scenario where the manager at Tottenham, Thomas Frank, his ex-manager at Brentford, could be under pressure at some point. At Newcastle, I think all they’re missing is a striker, and he could be that guy.”

Spurs need Toney

Tottenham will need to sign a striker like Toney. Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. There is no doubt that the England International would be a quality acquisition. He has proved himself in the Premier League with Brentford in the past, and he worked with Thomas Frank during his time with the Bees. A reunion could be ideal for all parties. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Toney has 43 goals in 63 matches for Al-Ahli since the move to Saudi Arabia.