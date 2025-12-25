Florian Wirtz has struggled since joining Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of PSG attacker Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool were very interested in signing Antoine Semenyo, but the player has chosen to join Manchester City. According to a report via GMS, Liverpool are now looking at potential alternatives. They have identified the PSG attacker as a replacement for Mohamed Salah in the long-term.

Barcola is highly rated in France and he has shown his quality with PSG. Liverpool could offer him a prominent role in order to convince him to move to Anfield. The 23-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future. Despite not being a regular starter for PSG, he scored 21 goals and picked up 18 assists in all competitions last season. He has the tools to develop into a top-class player.

Liverpool have missed a player who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations since the departure of Luis Diaz. They need someone who can drive the team forward and add unpredictability to the attack. The French attacker would be ideal for them.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be interesting for Barcola as well. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and sitting on the bench at the French club could be detrimental to his development. Liverpool will be able to offer him regular opportunities.

He is capable of operating on either flank and his versatility would be a huge bonus for the Premier League champions. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal with his club in the coming months. It is fair to assume that a move might be difficult in January. PSG will not want to lose an important player in the middle of the season. Liverpool might need to wait until the end of the season.​