Liverpool take Mo Salah decision with the attacker busy on international duty with Egypt

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for a pivotal period off the pitch as they brace themselves for face-to-face talks with the representatives of Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Salah currently away on international duty with Egypt, the club’s hierarchy are keen to bring clarity to a situation that has been clouded by frustration, speculation, and uncertainty in recent weeks, according to Daily Mail.

Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool was thrust into the spotlight recently following an emotional public outburst after the Reds’ dramatic 3–3 draw with Leeds United.

Speaking candidly in front of the media, the Egyptian forward claimed he felt he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club, comments that immediately fuelled debate about his relationship with Liverpool’s hierarchy and whether his time at Anfield could be nearing its conclusion.

Liverpool are not expected to sell Salah anytime soon

Despite that tension, circumstances have shifted significantly. With Alexander Isak now ruled out for the foreseeable future due to injury, Liverpool’s attacking options have been severely reduced.

As a result, there is a strong expectation internally that Salah will remain at the club at least until the end of the season, regardless of the noise surrounding his future.

On the pitch, his importance has only grown, even if Liverpool may be without him until mid-January should Egypt progress deep into the AFCON tournament in Morocco.

As per the report, Sporting director Richard Hughes is planning face-to-face “showdown talks” with Salah’s long-time agent Ramy Abbas during the AFCON period.

These discussions are expected to address not only the recent fallout but also the broader picture surrounding Salah’s future, his role within the squad, and the club’s long-term vision.

Richard Hughes will lead the discussions

Hughes is expected to take the lead on negotiations, allowing Salah to concentrate solely on football.

While no immediate transfer is expected, Liverpool are keen to avoid allowing uncertainty to fester, particularly around one of the most influential players in the club’s modern history.

Whether it leads to renewed commitment or simply short-term stability, the outcome of these discussions during AFCON may shape Liverpool’s direction far beyond the current season.

Liverpool hold talks over £20 million transfer for “incredible” star after Semenyo setback