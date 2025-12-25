Man United midfield target could be available in January for just £35million

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are considering a potential January move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher as they look to strengthen the engine room without committing to an expensive long-term deal, according to talkSPORT.

The 25-year-old England international has been included on an initial United shortlist as the club assesses realistic options for the winter window amid tight availability elsewhere.

United’s recruitment staff are understood to have compiled a midfield list that also features Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton.

However, all three Premier League-based targets are considered unlikely to be available in January, prompting United to explore more attainable alternatives.

Gallagher’s situation in Spain has therefore become increasingly relevant.

Man United hold long term interest in Gallagher

The Old Trafford club previously tested the waters with a loan approach for Gallagher during the summer, but that proposal was rejected.

At the time, Atlético Madrid made it clear they would only consider a permanent sale.

While that stance has not formally changed, sources suggest Atlético are now more open to discussions, particularly given Gallagher’s limited role under Diego Simeone.

Since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, Gallagher has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

He has made just four starts in La Liga, with a further 14 appearances coming from the bench, often deployed late to add energy rather than to dictate games.

Despite his well-known work rate and pressing ability, the tactical demands of Simeone’s system have limited his influence.

English midfielder could be available in a bargain move

United believe Gallagher’s profile could suit their needs, particularly his Premier League experience, leadership qualities, and ability to cover ground in midfield.

Importantly, he is also understood to be open to a return to England should the opportunity arise.

That willingness could prove crucial if United push ahead with renewed talks next month.

Atlético value Gallagher at around €40 million (£35 million), a figure United are reluctant to meet outright.

The Red Devils are believed to prefer a loan deal, potentially with an option or obligation to buy under certain conditions.

Whether Atlético would soften their stance to accommodate such a structure remains to be seen.

