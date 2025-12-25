(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to explore the opportunity to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistency this season and injury issues have hampered their form under Ruben Amorim this season.

The January transfer window presents the ideal opportunity to make positive changes to the squad and keep up the pace with their Premier League rivals this season.

An area where Amorim’s team have struggled the most is the midfield position.

The inconsistent form of Casemiro and the Manuel Ugarte’s failure to adjust to the demands of the game in England could force the Red Devils to enter the market for a new midfielder soon.

Man United are targeting a move for a midfielder

While they have players like Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba on their radar, all of them are unexpected to make a move in the January transfer.

They are now monitoring another young midfielder who has impressed with his performances in Spain.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios is admired by Amorim and his team, according to journalist Dean Jones who confirmed the update to TEAMtalk.

“It’s hard to know quite how seriously to take him as a genuine target at this stage, but Pablo Barrios is a player that I have heard Man United really like,” explained Jones.

“I think the interest may have even come as a consequence of looking at Conor Gallagher. But, regardless of how they ended up watching him, he’s spoken about glowingly at a few clubs and United are one of them.

“Gallagher has obviously been spoken about as a midfield option but Barrios would actually be a very good fit for what United want long term – and Amorim doesn’t just want a loan in midfield or to sign someone for the sake of it. He wants players that fit the longer vision.

“Atleti won’t want to lose him because he has become very important in their midfield but I think there could be some potential for them to have a fight on their hands to keep Barrios across 2026.”

Barrios is a clever, strong and intelligent midfielder who has shown his talent for Diego Simeone’s side.

At this stage though, it appears like signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico would be more convenient for Man United than signing Barrios.

Red Devils may struggle to sign Barrios

He is a 22-year-old midfielder who is considered the future of the Spanish club.

Barrios has a €120m release clause in his contract and his deal runs till 2030, giving Atletico Madrid the upper hand to keep the Spanish international midfielder at the club for a long time.

Gallagher, on the other hand, has struggled for playing time this season and signing him would be much easier for Amorim and his recruitment staff.

It is worth noting that United targeted a move for Gallagher in the summer but their move was rejected by the Spanish side.

