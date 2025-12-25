Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United are very interested in signing the Portuguese international midfielder, Ruben Neves, as per TEAMtalk.

However, they will face competition from Real Madrid. According to Sami Al-Jaber, the player could end up at Real Madrid next summer. He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the Al-Hilal star wants to secure a move to Europe.

AS quotes Al-Jaber as saying: “I fear Neves will move from Al Hilal to Real Madrid for free after his contract with the club expires at the end of this season. “There are Premier League clubs that want to sign Neves, and the contracts they are offering him are for three years, meaning until he turns 31. “Real Madrid are also interested, and I’m sure there are other clubs that want Neves.”

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the player to move back to the Premier League instead. It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. The Portuguese international would be ideal. He has done quite well in the Premier League with Wolves in the past, and he will add control and composure to the Manchester United midfield.

He is excellent with his shooting from long range, and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. Neves could cost around £17.5 million.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are interested in the player as well. They are looking to add more depth and control in the middle of the park, and the experienced Portuguese international would be ideal for them. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in La Liga, and he could be an important player for Real Madrid.

Signing a player of his quality for free would represent a huge bargain. The opportunity to join Real Madrid can be quite exciting for most players, and Neves could be tempted.​