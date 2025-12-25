(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender, Marc Guehi, in recent windows.

The 25-year-old was close to joining the Premier League club at the start of the season, but the deal collapsed eventually. Liverpool remain interested in him, and they are hoping to sign him in January.

Mundo Deportivo reports Liverpool are not pressing ahead with their move to sign him, but they will face competition from Munich. The German champions are very interested in the player as well. The report claims that the player has received very high offers from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. It will be interesting to see which of the two teams can get the deal done.

Barcelona are interested in the player as well, and they have been in talks with his representatives. However, they are going through financial limitations and they will not be able to compete with Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

Liverpool need to sign a defender and the 25-year-old Crystal Palace star would be ideal for them. The Premier League champions are currently the front-runners to sign the Crystal Palace star, along with the German champions. Both clubs are prepared to offer him a substantial salary. It will be interesting to see what the player decides.

He will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs next month. Bayern Munich will certainly hope to convince the player to join the club and they will look to sign him for free. It could prove to be a masterstroke if they manage to get the deal done.

As for Liverpool, they should look to pay a nominal fee for him and sign the player in January itself so that they can avoid the competition for his signature at the end of the season.