Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Spanish club Barcelona.

The player does not have a future at Old Trafford and there have been rumours that he could leave the club permanently at the end of the season. The player has now revealed in an interview with Spanish publication SPORT that he wants to continue at Barcelona.

He believes that they are a huge club and he wants to win major trophies with them. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona can get the deal across the line. They signed him on loan at the start of the season and they have an option to make the move permanent for €30 million at the end of the season.

Rashford told SPORT: “Of course, what I want is to stay at Barca. “It’s the ultimate goal, but it’s not the reason I’m training hard and giving my all. “The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles.” The forward added: “There is pressure here, but it’s not negative pressure; it’s the kind you crave as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer. “I can’t be in a place where there aren’t high expectations; for me, it’s harder to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren’t at their peak. “I’m in the perfect place and environment to continue my journey as a footballer, so I’m just trying to give my best every day and help the team win. We’ll see what happens next summer.”

Manchester United are unlikely to lower the demand for the player, especially with the way he has performed in Spain. He has been quite impressive since moving to Barcelona. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are ready to pay the asking price. They are going through financial limitations and they will hope to sign the player for a more reasonable fee. The 28-year-old has seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

There is no doubt that he’s already a key player for the club. Keeping him at Barcelona beyond this season would be ideal for all parties. Barcelona need more quality and depth in the attacking unit and the versatile England international will be ideal for them. The player is clearly interested in staying at the club and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.